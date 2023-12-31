Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $259.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $259.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day moving average is $231.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

