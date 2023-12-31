Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,026 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

