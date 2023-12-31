Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $245.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

