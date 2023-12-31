KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

