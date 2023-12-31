Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 1,735 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $149.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

