iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 357.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,195 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $11,230,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,672,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

