iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

