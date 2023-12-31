Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

