International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.1 %

IFF stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 449.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

