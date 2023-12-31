International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

