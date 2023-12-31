Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $726,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.