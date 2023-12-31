HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,452,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.7 %

TER stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.10.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

