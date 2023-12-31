HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

