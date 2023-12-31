Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.