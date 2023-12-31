HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %

AEE opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

