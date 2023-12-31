HCR Wealth Advisors Has $241,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $337.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.