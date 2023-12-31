Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $85.99 and a 1 year high of $124.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

