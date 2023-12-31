Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,778 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $315,239,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

