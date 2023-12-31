Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

