Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

