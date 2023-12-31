Golden State Equity Partners Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

