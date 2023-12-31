Golden State Equity Partners Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

