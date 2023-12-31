Golden State Equity Partners Has $383,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,821 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

