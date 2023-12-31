First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 16th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FSD opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

See Also

