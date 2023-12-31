First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FAM opened at $6.29 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
