First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAM opened at $6.29 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 122.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

