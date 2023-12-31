First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAM opened at $6.29 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 122.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

