FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

