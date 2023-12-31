Energi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $272,442.98 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $272,442.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00094245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00031716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,806,932 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,161 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.