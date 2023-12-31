Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $76.25 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

