eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Cut by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,767 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.