Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EFT opened at $12.55 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.