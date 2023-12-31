Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV opened at $153.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

