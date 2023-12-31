Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

