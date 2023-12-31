Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.97 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

