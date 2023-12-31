Decred Price Hits $18.53 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $291.81 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00043552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00140277 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00025487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,749,215 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

