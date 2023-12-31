Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

