Covenant Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

