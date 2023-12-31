Country Club Bank GFN Has $7.54 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,790 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 43,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 122,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 78,421 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

