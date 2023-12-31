Country Club Bank GFN Buys 43 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $526.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

