Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Price Performance

Shares of COSG opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cosmos Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.