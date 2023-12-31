Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Copart were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 98.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 57.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.