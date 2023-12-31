ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

