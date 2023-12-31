Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.