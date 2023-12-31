Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CJEWY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

