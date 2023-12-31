Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

