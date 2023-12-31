Bremer Bank National Association Sells 743 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

