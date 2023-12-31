Bremer Bank National Association Has $237,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intuit were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

