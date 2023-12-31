Bremer Bank National Association Has $227,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.22 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

