Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in F5 were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 0.4 %

FFIV stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.77. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $180.70.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,575. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

