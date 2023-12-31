Bfsg LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

