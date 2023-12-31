Bfsg LLC Sells 86 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

